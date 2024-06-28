Biden not discussing ending re-election bid -spokesperson

NewsWorldBiden not discussing ending re-election bid -spokesperson
The spokesperson for Biden's re-election campaign said: "There has been no discussion of U.S. President Joe Biden withdrawing from his re-election campaign. Furthermore, he intends to take part in a debate against Republican nominee Donald Trump in September."
There are no conversations about U.S. President Joe Biden stepping aside from his re-election bid, and he plans to participate in a September debate against Republican Donald Trump, his campaign spokesperson said on Friday.