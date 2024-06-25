Germany calls on Israel to release withheld tax revenues for Palestinian Authority

German Foreign Minister Annalena Baerbock on Tuesday called on Israel to release withheld tax revenues and customs duties for the Palestinian Authority.

Baerbock made the remarks following her meeting with Palestinian Prime Minister Mohammad Mustafa in Ramallah, on the second day of her visit to the Middle East region.

"Sustainable security in the Middle East requires a strong and reliable partner on the Palestinian side. With the necessary reforms, the Palestinian Authority can grow into this important role," Baerbock said, according to a statement released by the ministry.

"For this, the Palestinian Authority needs viable and solid structures on whose foundation a Palestinian state can be built. That's why today in Ramallah I assured PM Mustafa of Germany's support for his political and economic reforms," the minister continued.

"Without resources, a fresh start for the Palestinian Authority will be impossible. That's why we expect the Israeli government to release the customs and taxes due to the Palestinian Authority. And Israeli banks must be allowed to process payments with Palestinian banks again," Baerbock added.

The tax revenues -- known in Palestine and Israel as maqasa -- are collected by the Israeli government on behalf of the Palestinian Authority on Palestinian imports and exports. Israel in return earns a commission of 3% of collected revenues.