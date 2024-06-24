ZELENSKYY REPLACES UKRAINE MILITARYS JOINT FORCES COMMANDER

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy on Monday announced the replacement of the joint forces commander of the country's armed forces.

"I decided to replace the Commander of the Joint Forces of the Armed Forces of Ukraine, Lieut. Gen. Yuriy Sodol, with Brig. Gen. Andriy Hnatov," Zelenskyy said in an evening video address.

Sodol was appointed to the role in February and previously served as commander of the Ukrainian Navy's Marine Corps.

Zelenskyy did not specify the reason for Sodol's replacement.