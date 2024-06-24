5 killed, 41 injured in Russian missile strike on Ukraine’s Donetsk region

Residents clean debris next to heavily damaged houses following shelling in Pokrovsk,eastern Donetsk region, on June 24, 2024, amid the Russian invasion of Ukraine. (AFP Photo)

At least five people were killed and 41 others injured on Monday in a Russian missile strike on Ukraine's eastern Donetsk region, according to officials.

A statement by Donetsk Governor Vadym Filashkin on Telegram said that the city of Pokrovsk, located about 70 kilometers (43.4 miles) from Donetsk city, was hit by two Iskander missiles.

Filashkin said four children were among those injured, indicating that multiple private houses were damaged by the strike.

He added that those wounded were taken to the intensive care clinical hospital in Pokrovsk.

In earlier remarks, Filashkin called the attack "one of the largest" on civilians in recent times, adding that there is no safe place in the Donetsk region.

Commenting on the attack, Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy said during an evening video address that his country will "definitely retaliate" and that Kyiv's response will be "totally fair."

Russian authorities have not yet commented on the attack.