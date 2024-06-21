U.S. court orders suspect involved in hit-and-run accident in Istanbul to remain detained

A U.S. court decided Thursday to continue to detain a 17-year-old suspect involved in a hit-and-run accident in Istanbul, Türkiye.

At a hearing in Boston, Massachusetts, Chief Magistrate Judge Donald Cabell ruled for Timur Cihantimur to remain in custody during the extradition process.

Appearing before the judge for the second time on charges of "involuntary manslaughter and injury," lawyers for Cihantimur argued that the conditions at the juvenile detention center in the state of Connecticut where their client is being held are not suitable.

They requested for Cihantimur to be placed under house arrest first, or if not, transferred to a more suitable place in Massachusetts.

However, the prosecutor opposed house arrest, saying that Cihantimur posed a flight risk, and insisted that the conditions at the detention center are suitable for him.

After an hour-long hearing, Cabell said he needed time to evaluate the substantial amount of information shared from both parties and ruled for the continued detention of Cihantimur.

On March 1, three all-terrain vehicles (ATVs) were travelling in Istanbul's Eyüpsultan district when one of them broke down. Cihantimur, who was driving his parents' SUV without a license, crashed into the ATVs, injuring five people. One of them, Oğuz Murat Aci, later succumbed to his injuries.

Cihantimur left the scene of the accident with his mother in her vehicle and travelled to Egypt and then to the U.S.

Temporary arrest request documents for their extradition were forwarded to U.S. authorities by Türkiye's Justice Ministry.