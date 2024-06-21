US condemns 'deepening military cooperation' between Russia, North Korea

US Secretary of State Antony Blinken condemened "deepening military cooperation" between Russia and North Korea, State Department said on Friday.

In a phone call with South Korean Foreign Minister Cho Tae-yul, Blinken reaffirmed the importance of the "ironclad" US-South Korea alliance in promoting peace, security, and prosperity around the world, Spokesperson Matthew Miller said in a statement.

"The Secretary condemned deepening military cooperation between the DPRK (Democratic People's Republic of Korea) and Russia, including ongoing arms transfers that violate multiple UN Security Council resolutions," said the statement.

"Secretary Blinken and Foreign Minister Cho also agreed to continue working together to address the complex and evolving security challenges posed by the DPRK, as well to support peace and stability in the South China Sea," it added.

Blinken also thanked Cho for South Korea's continued support of Ukraine.

The phone call came after Russian President Vladimir Putin's visit to North Korea this week, where Moscow and Pyongyang made a commitment to providing military assistance to each other, if either of them is attacked.