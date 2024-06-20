Vessel hit by Houthi in Red Sea believed to have sunk: UKMTO

A vessel that was hit in the Red Sea last week is believed to have sunk, the UK's Maritime Trade Operations (UKMTO) office said Wednesday.

The MV Tutor, a Greek-owned bulk carrier, was struck on June 12 while sailing 66 nautical miles (76 miles) off Al Hudaydah, Yemen by a small craft of five to seven meters in length, according to a statement by UKMTO, before taking a second hit "by an unknown airborne projectile" and taking on water.

The crew was evacuated by military authorities, the statement added.

"Military authorities report maritime debris and oil sighted in the last reported location. The vessel is believed to have sunk," said UKMTO.

Yemen's Houthi group later released a video on social media showing an operation where the Tutor was struck by missiles and an explosive-laden remote-controlled boat.

The Red Sea is one of the world's most frequently used sea routes for oil and fuel shipments.

Yemen's Houthis have been targeting Israeli-linked cargo ships in the Red Sea and Gulf of Aden in solidarity with the Gaza Strip, which has been under an Israeli onslaught since Oct. 7 last year.

Earlier this year, US Defense Secretary Lloyd Austin announced a multinational mission, Operation Prosperity Guardian, to counter Houthi attacks.











