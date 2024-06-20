US floating pier in Gaza 'reattached to beach' after being dismantled

The US-built floating humanitarian pier in Gaza was reattached to the coast several days after it was dismantled due to unfavorable weather conditions, CNN reported on Thursday.

It quoted two US officials who confirmed the pier was reanchored to the Gaza coast, marking the second time it was reattached to the beach since its construction in mid-May.

On Tuesday, Pentagon spokesperson Pat Ryder said the pier would "go operational this week."

The pier was removed from its anchored position in Gaza last week and towed to Israel's port city of Ashdod due to expectations of high seas, according to a US Central Command (CENTCOM) statement.

US President Joe Biden ordered the establishment of a sea route to deliver food and aid to Palestinians on March 8 amid Israeli restrictions on aid and months of conflict in the enclave. It became operational on May 17.

Almost a week later, the pier sustained damage in heavy seas and needed repairs. On June 7, CENTCOM said it repaired and reattached the structure to the beach.















