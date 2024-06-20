UKRAINES ENERGY INFRASTRUCTURE TARGETED IN LATEST RUSSIAN ATTACK

Several Ukrainian energy facilities have been hit in a severe Russian aerial attack, Ukraine's national energy provider Ukrenerho said on Thursday morning, while Ukrainian drones targeted fuel depots in Russia overnight.



Ukrenerho reported damages from the Vinnytsia, Dnipropetrovsk, Donetsk and Kiev regions, saying that the exact extent was still being investigated.



The damage in Ukraine's Vinnytsia region was caused by debris from a downed Russian combat drone, regional governor Serhiy Borsov said on Telegram.



A power line and an unspecified industrial plant were hit in the Kiev region, according to the regional administration.



Explosions were reported overnight from the city of Dnipro and the Zaporizhzhya region.



According to the Ukrainian air force, Russia used four cruise missiles, two guided missiles and 27 combat drones in the combined attack. All drones and five of the other missiles were intercepted, according to Commander Mykola Oleshchuk.



Three Iskander-M ballistic missiles could not be intercepted, according to the Ukrainian army. Iskander missiles, which have a range of up to 500 kilometres, are rarely intercepted.



Meanwhile Ukrainian drone attacks caused fires at two fuel depots overnight, according to Russian authorities.



A fuel depot in the town of Enem near Krasnodar in southern Russia and a depot in the Tambov region south of Moscow were affected.



According to the Russian Defence Ministry, 15 drones were shot down.



It was not possible to independently verify the claim from either warring party.



Ukraine has been defending itself against a full-scale Russian invasion for more than two years. Its attacks on targets in the Russian hinterland are primarily intended to disrupt fuel supply for Moscow's forces.











