Global health has become 'geopolitical,' says French president

Global health has become "geopolitical," France's president said Thursday, stressing the importance of cooperation in this area.

"Global health has become geopolitical and health cooperation is a proof of mutual trust," Emmanuel Macron told the Global Forum for Vaccine Sovereignty and Innovation in Paris.

Macron noted that France's contributions to international solidarity had increased 50% in seven years, "with a sharp focus on health."

Expressing pride in Gavi, the Vaccine Alliance, which helped vaccinate a billion children, Macron criticized those who consider aiding countries in need as "unnecessary," and emphasized that this partnership is important for Africa.

He also hailed international cooperation during the COVID-19 pandemic, but said problems had emerged due to lacking vaccine production.

"The core of priority is to be able to manufacture, Macron stressed. Africa manufactures only 2% of the vaccines that it uses and the goal that we have set for ourselves is that by 2040, 60% of vaccines are manufactured on the continent."

Also attending the event, GAVI Board Chair Jose Manuel Barroso highlighted the need for international cooperation, and "global solutions" for global challenges.

"There are still millions of children who have never been vaccinated against a single disease," he said.

The forum in Paris was attended by several African leaders, including African Union Commission chair Moussa Faki Mahamat, President Mokgweetsi Masisi of Botswana, President Nana Akufo-Addo of Ghana,President Paul Kagame of Rwanda, and President Bassirou Diomaye Faye of Senegal.