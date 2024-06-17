Turkish FM Hakan Fidan meets Somali president Mohamud

Turkish Foreign Minister Hakan Fidan met in the capital Ankara with Somalia's President Hassan Sheikh Mohamud, the Turkish Foreign Ministry said on Monday.

"Minister of Foreign Affairs Hakan Fidan met with Hassan Sheikh Mohamud, President of Somalia, in Ankara," the ministry wrote on X.

No further information was provided on the meeting.

Somalia and Türkiye developed their close friendship in 2011 after Turkish President (then Prime Minister) Recep Tayyyip Erdoğan paid a visit to the Horn of Africa country-the first non-African leader to do so in over 20 years.

Türkiye has strong historical ties with Somalia on the principle of "win-win" relations, including more than 150 development aid projects carried out by the Turkish Cooperation and Coordination Agency (TIKA) since 2011.

Türkiye also has its largest embassy in Africa in the capital Mogadishu and built its largest overseas military facility there to train the Somali national army.





