US military says Israel did not use its pier for hostage operation

The US military
is denying rumours circulating on social media that Israeli special forces used the makeshift pier
constructed by US forces off the coast of the Gaza Strip
to free four hostages.
"The humanitarian pier facility, including its equipment, personnel, and assets were not used in the operation to rescue hostages today in Gaza," US Central Command (CENTCOM)
said in a statement released Saturday evening.
"Any such claim to the contrary is false," the statement read.
A video had previously circulated online, apparently showing an Israeli military helicopter taking off from the beach near the pier.
An an area south of the site was used by the Israelis to return the hostages to Israel, CENTCOM
said.
"The temporary pier on the coast of Gaza was put in place for one purpose only, to help move additional, urgently needed lifesaving assistance into Gaza," CENTCOM
said.