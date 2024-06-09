US military says Israel did not use its pier for hostage operation

Theis denying rumours circulating on social media that Israeli special forces used theconstructed by US forces off the coast of theto free four hostages."The humanitarian pier facility, including its equipment, personnel, and assets were not used in the operation to rescue hostages today in Gaza,"said in a statement released Saturday evening."Any such claim to the contrary is false," the statement read.A video had previously circulated online, apparently showing an Israeli military helicopter taking off from the beach near the pier.An an area south of the site was used by the Israelis to return the hostages to Israel,said."The temporary pier on the coast of Gaza was put in place for one purpose only, to help move additional, urgently needed lifesaving assistance into Gaza,"said.