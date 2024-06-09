 Contact Us
US military says Israel did not use its pier for hostage operation

"The humanitarian pier facility, including its equipment, personnel, and assets were not used in the operation to rescue hostages today in Gaza," US Central Command (CENTCOM) said in a statement released Saturday evening. "Any such claim to the contrary is false," the statement read.

DPA WORLD
Published June 09,2024
The US military is denying rumours circulating on social media that Israeli special forces used the makeshift pier constructed by US forces off the coast of the Gaza Strip to free four hostages.

A video had previously circulated online, apparently showing an Israeli military helicopter taking off from the beach near the pier.

An an area south of the site was used by the Israelis to return the hostages to Israel, CENTCOM said.

"The temporary pier on the coast of Gaza was put in place for one purpose only, to help move additional, urgently needed lifesaving assistance into Gaza," CENTCOM said.