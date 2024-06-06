UNRWA warns of cholera outbreak in war-torn Gaza Strip amid severe water shortages

The UN agency for Palestinian refugees (UNRWA) warned Thursday of a cholera outbreak in the Gaza Strip amid severe water shortages due to Israeli bombardment.

"With minimal access to clean water in the Gaza Strip and harsh summer heat continuing, there's a risk of disease outbreaks and dehydration," UNRWA said in a statement.

"There is a real concern that cholera may become prevalent, further deteriorating inhumane living conditions."

The UN agency renewed its call for an immediate cease-fire in the Palestinian enclave.

Several UN agencies, especially the World Health Organization, have warned about a high risk of infectious diseases in Gaza amid crowdedness in refugee camps and a lack of proper sanitation.

Israel has continued its brutal offensive on Gaza since an Oct. 7 Hamas attack despite a UN Security Council resolution demanding an immediate cease-fire.

Nearly 36,600 Palestinians have since been killed in Gaza, the vast majority being women and children, and over 83,000 others injured, according to local health authorities.

Eight months into the Israeli war, vast swathes of Gaza lay in ruins amid a crippling blockade of food, clean water, and medicine.

Israel stands accused of genocide at the International Court of Justice (ICJ), which in its latest ruling has ordered Tel Aviv to immediately halt its operation in the southern city of Rafah, where over a million Palestinians had sought refuge from the war before it was invaded on May 6.