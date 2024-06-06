Train collision leaves several dead, dozens injured in Czech Republic

A head-on collision between a passenger train and a freight train in the Czech Republic has left four people dead and 23 others injured, officials said on Thursday.

"A passenger and freight train collided in Pardubice," which is located around 100 kilometers (over 62 miles) east of Prague, police said on X.

"All units of the Integrated Rescue System (IRS) are currently responding to the scene, a trauma plan has been announced, there are a large number of injured people on the scene, we cannot rule out even the dead," they said.

"Criminal investigators will investigate the causes and circumstances of the accident," police added.

Rescuers said that over 300 passengers were aboard the high-speed train bound for Kosice, Slovakia, according to the Euronews website.

Interior Minister Vit Rakusan said on X: "At the moment, the evacuation of passengers from the train and their identification continues, and psychological assistance is also being provided to them directly on the premises of the station."

"Unfortunately, in addition to more than two dozen injured, the train collision claimed 4 human lives," Rakusan said.

He also conveyed his condolences "to the families of the victims," wishing a quick recovery to the injured.

Later, Rakusan said no one among the injured people is in life-threatening condition.

"We can't and won't speculate about the cause of the accident," Transport Minister Martin Kupka was quoted as saying by the Euronews website.

The private RegioJet company owns the train, the website said.

Extending condolences to the families of the victims, Czech Prime Minister Petr Fiala said on X: "The collision of two trains in Pardubice is a great misfortune. We are all thinking of the victims and the injured."