Over 120 Palestinian bodies recovered 2 days after Israeli forces left Jabalia camp in northern Gaza

More than 120 bodies of Palestinians were recovered from the rubble two days after Israeli forces left the Jabalia camp in the northern Gaza Strip.

Medical sources at Kamal Adwan Hospital told Anadolu that emergency crews and civil defense teams have recovered more than 120 Palestinian bodies from the destroyed roads and under the rubble of collapsed buildings in the Jabalia camp, with the clearing of trash and debris still underway.

On Friday, the Israeli military declared the end of its offensive in the Jabalia area after 20 days.

Amid allegations that Tel Aviv was concealing accurate casualty figures, the offensive also claimed the lives of 10 Israeli soldiers.

Nearly 36,400 Palestinians have been killed in Gaza since Israel began its onslaught nearly eight months ago. The majority of those killed have been women and children, with more than 82,400 others injured, according to local health authorities.

The Hamas-led Oct. 7 attack killed some 1,200 people.

Vast tracts of Gaza lay in ruins amid Israel's crippling blockade of food, clean water, and medicine.

Israel is accused of genocide at the International Court of Justice (ICJ), whose latest ruling ordered Tel Aviv to immediately halt its operation in Rafah, where more than 1 million Palestinians had sought refuge from the war.







