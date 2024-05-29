Erdoğan urges Italian PM to recognize Palestine as a state

 Contact Us
Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdoğan, Italian Premier Giorgia Meloni discussed Ankara-Rome relations, Israel's massacres in Palestinian territories over the phone. During the telephone call with Prime Minister Meloni, Erdoğan conveyed his wish for Italy to follow in the footsteps of Spain, Ireland, and Norway by making a just decision and recognizing the State of Palestine.

Published May 29,2024
Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdoğan had a phone call with Italian Prime Minister Giorgia Meloni. During the conversation, they discussed relations between Türkiye and Italy, Israel's massacres in Palestinian territories, and regional and global issues.

The Communications Directorate announced that President Erdoğan spoke with Prime Minister Meloni over the phone.

In the call, President Erdoğan stated that pressure should be increased to stop Israel's brutal attacks on Palestine and to force the Israeli administration to comply with international law.

Erdoğan emphasized that, in addition to establishing an urgent and permanent ceasefire in Gaza, Türkiye's priority is the release of prisoners and detainees and the uninterrupted delivery of humanitarian aid to Gaza.

President Erdoğan shared with Prime Minister Meloni his optimism that Italy, alongside Spain, Ireland, and Norway, would make a choice in line with the course of history by recognizing the State of Palestine and adopting an impartial approach.