ERDOĞAN CALLS ON ISLAMIC WORLD TO TAKE ACTION OVER ISRAELS GAZA MASSACRES

"When will the Organization of Islamic Cooperation take action to put an end to Israel's 'genocide'? When will the global Islamic community protect the rights, lives, and dignity of our Palestinian brothers and sisters?" Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdoğan underlined in his speech while speaking at the ruling Justice and Development [AK] Party's weekly parliamentary meeting.



"I have some words to say to the Islamic world: what are you waiting for to take a common decision? Israel is not just a threat to Gaza but to all of humanity," Erdoğan told AK Party lawmakers.



Erdoğan laid out the following statements in his televised address:



"Bare-knuckled Israel is threat not only to Palestine or Gaza, also to global peace and humanity as a whole.



Zionism is being unmasked all over the world. Young people are beginning to see how Zionism is 'unlawful perversion,' and I hope this revolution will free world from 'Zionist perversion



No country is safe unless Israel is made to abide by international law



