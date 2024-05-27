Spain calls Israeli bombing of Rafah camp 'unacceptable'

Spain on Monday said the Israeli airstrike on a camp of displaced people in the southern Gaza city of Rafah is "unacceptable."

"The Israeli attacks on a refugee camp in Rafah, which has left dozens of Palestinian victims, including children, are unacceptable," said Spain's Foreign Minister Jose Manuel Albares on X.

"We demand an immediate cease-fire and respect for international legality by all parties," Albares said.

He also called for avoiding "more deaths and suffering."

At least 35 people were killed and dozens injured as Israel targeted a camp for displaced people and houses in Rafah on Sunday, said medical sources and officials.

The attack occurred near the logistics base of the UN agency for Palestinian refugees (UNRWA) in Tal al-Sultan, said the Gaza Media Office.

Israel has killed more than 36,000 Palestinians in the Gaza Strip since a cross-border attack by Hamas on Oct. 7 last year.

The military campaign has turned much of the enclave of 2.3 million people into ruins, leaving most civilians homeless and at risk of famine.

The attack came despite a ruling by the International Court of Justice that ordered Israel to halt its offensive in Rafah, where over a million Palestinians had sought refuge from the war before it was invaded on May 6.