Establishing sovereign, free Palestinian state critical goal: Turkish FM Fidan

Establishing a Palestinian state with sovereignty and freedom, and enabling it to stand on its own economically and politically is a critical goal, said the Turkish foreign minister.

Speaking after a series of meetings focused on Palestine in Brussels, Hakan Fidan highlighted the importance of those gatherings, co-organized by EU member states and the Palestine Contact Group, in raising awareness about the Palestinian cause.

He noted that Palestinian Prime Minister Mohammad Mustafa's presentation starkly illustrated the financial, administrative, and other crises in Palestine, which are exacerbated by the ongoing Israeli occupation.

Fidan pointed out the increasing sympathy and support from the international community for the Palestinian cause, which was evident in the meetings.

He underscored while international support for Palestine is appreciated, the critical goal is to establish a Palestinian state with sovereignty and freedom, enabling it to stand on its own economically and politically.

"Leaving Palestine dependent on aid without granting it full sovereignty and economic control does not benefit the Palestinian cause, the Palestinian people, or the region," Fidan said.

Noting that they discussed strategic practical steps for Palestine's statehood, Fidan underlined the recent recognition of Palestine by four European countries — Spain, Norway, Ireland, and Slovenia — as a significant milestone, raising the number of recognizing states to 150.

He called on the UN Security Council to acknowledge Palestine, aligning with international law and moral conscience.

"Failing to recognize a state endorsed by 150 countries would deepen the current crisis within the international system, potentially leading to its collapse," Fidan warned.

The top Turkish diplomat said Palestine cannot exercise its economic and political freedom due to the occupation, adding: "We must treat and protect Palestine as a full state whether symbolically or practically."

Fidan criticized Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu's attempts to erase the 1967 borders and promote a narrative of exclusive Israeli control. "The world has begun to reject this illusion and propaganda, especially after Oct. 7," Fidan stated.

He announced plans to visit Spain with the Palestine Contact Group, aiming to deliver a meaningful message on Palestinian statehood.

The foreign minister reaffirmed Türkiye's unwavering commitment to supporting Palestine's path to statehood and Middle Eastern peace.









