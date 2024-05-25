Turkish foreign minister set to visit Brussels for Gaza talks

Turkish Foreign Minister Hakan Fidan will visit Brussels on Sunday "to participate in meetings on Palestine," an official statement said.

"The meetings will focus on the latest developments and humanitarian situation in Gaza, as well as efforts to encourage more countries to recognise the State of Palestine," the Foreign Ministry said.

Fidan will also hold bilateral meetings as part of his visit.

The Turkish foreign minister last visited Brussels on April 3-4 to participate in NATO's foreign ministers meeting.







