Turkish foreign minister set to visit Brussels for Gaza talks

Turkish Foreign Minister Hakan Fidan will travel to Brussels on Sunday for meetings focused on Palestine, according to an official statement. The discussions will cover recent developments and the humanitarian situation in Gaza, along with efforts to advocate for increased international recognition of the State of Palestine.

Published May 25,2024
Turkish Foreign Minister Hakan Fidan will visit Brussels on Sunday "to participate in meetings on Palestine," an official statement said.

"The meetings will focus on the latest developments and humanitarian situation in Gaza, as well as efforts to encourage more countries to recognise the State of Palestine," the Foreign Ministry said.

Fidan will also hold bilateral meetings as part of his visit.

The Turkish foreign minister last visited Brussels on April 3-4 to participate in NATO's foreign ministers meeting.