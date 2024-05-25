RUSSIA CLAIMS TAKING OVER ANOTHER SETTLEMENT IN UKRAINES EASTERN DONETSK REGION

Russia claims taking over another settlement in Ukraine's eastern Donetsk region

The Russian army continued to advance in Ukraine's eastern Donetsk region, with the Defense Ministry in Moscow claiming on Saturday that another settlement Arkhanhelske is now under its forces' control.

The ministry said in a statement that the Russian Tsentr (Center) forces have taken control of the village.

"As a result of successful military operations, units of the Tsentr group 'liberated' the settlement of Arkhanhelske in the Donetsk People's Republic," it said.

Meanwhile, the ministry said Russia's Sever (North), Zapad (West) and Yug (South) groups of forces have improved their battlefield positions.

According to the statement, many weapons and military equipment made in the West as well as Ukraine were destroyed.

"In total, since the beginning of the special military operation, 603 aircraft, 274 helicopters, 24,615 unmanned aerial vehicles, 524 anti-aircraft missile systems, 16,156 tanks and other armored combat vehicles, 1,313 multiple rocket launchers, 9,832 field artillery and mortars, as well as 21,987 vehicles have been destroyed," it said.

Ukraine has yet to comment on Russia's claims.









