G7 says 'committed to further' sanctions against Russia: draft

Reuters WORLD
Published May 25,2024
G7 finance ministers said in a draft statement Saturday they were "committed to further financial and economic sanctions" against Russia over its war against Ukraine, and would counter evasion efforts.

"We are also committed to further financial and economic sanctions to reduce Russia's sources of revenue and capacity to wage war against Ukraine, including continuing to target Russia's energy revenue and future extractive capabilities," they said in a draft statement seen by AFP at the end of talks in Stresa.