Pro-Palestine student demonstrations across world continue despite police crackdown

Tents and signs fill Harvard Yard by the John Harvard statue in the Pro-Palestinian encampment at Harvard University in Cambridge, Massachusetts, on May 5, 2024. (AFP Photo)

The pro-Palestine student demonstrations, which began at the U.S. Columbia University in April and spread across the world, including Europe, continue despite repression and police interventions.

Students at universities around the world are gathering on their campuses to protest Israeli attacks on Gaza.

Since April, police intervened in university demonstrations in many countries. More than 2,500 people have been detained in these interventions.

These interventions were sought to be justified on the grounds that students organizing pro-Palestine demonstrations pose a "security threat."

Here is a rundown of situations at some universities compiled by Anadolu reporters.

HARVARD UNIVERSITY



Harvard University's Harvard Corporation has decided not to award diplomas to 13 seniors who were "disciplined" for participating in a demonstration in support of Palestine.

Harvard Corporation also rejected the request of the Faculty of Arts and Sciences to award diplomas to the 13 students until the situation is clarified.

UNIVERSITY OF CALIFORNIA



A demonstration was organized on the Irvine campus of the University of California in support of students who were suspended for 14 days for taking part in pro-Palestine demonstrations.

The students boycotted their classes and demanded that the suspensions be canceled.

UNIVERSITY OF PENNSYLVANIA



At the University of Pennsylvania in Philadelphia, Palestinian supporters continue to organize demonstrations demanding an end to the university's investments linked to Israel and an end to Israel's attacks on Gaza.

The police intervened against the demonstrators who entered the building on the campus of the university and detained 19 people.

DREXEL UNIVERSITY



At Drexel University in the U.S., a pro-Palestinian student organization set up a camp in solidarity with Gaza after a march marking the 76th anniversary of the Nakba, the forced displacement of Palestinians.

Chancellor John Fry, in his statement on the camp, stated that security forces were supervising the demonstrations to ensure that they continued peacefully.

UNIVERSITY OF MICHIGAN



Police in the U.S. state of Michigan dismantled a camp set up by University of Michigan pro-Palestinian students. The police entered the campus and dispersed the camp.

The University of Michigan students had established a solidarity camp in support of Palestine, demanding that the university end its investments linked to Israel.

University President Santa Ono argued that the camp posed a "security threat."

After the tents were removed, buildings around the site were closed and some students who had come to study were sent back.

UNIVERSITY OF MELBOURNE



The University of Melbourne in Australia has decided to disclose its links with defense companies that manufacture weapons.

The Pro-Palestinian students announced that they would end demonstrations on the campus, calling the university administration's decision a "significant victory."

The university administration welcomed the students' decision to end the demonstrations.

UNIVERSITY OF TORONTO



The camp in support of Palestine at the University of Toronto has been running for three weeks. Students continue to demand that the university administration cut ties with companies that support the Israeli military.

The camp includes about 200 people, including faculty, professors and students.

HUMBOLDT UNIVERSITY



Students demonstrated at the Faculty of Social Sciences at Humboldt University in Berlin, Germany.

Students chanting slogans in favor of Palestine were stopped by police and many demonstrators were detained.

University President Julia von Blumenthal met with the protesters at the faculty and announced that the students would be allowed to demonstrate until 18:00 during the day.

UNIVERSITY OF GENEVA



Police intervened to break up a demonstration in support of Palestine at the University of Geneva in Switzerland and removed all Palestinian flags and banners from the demonstration area.

The demonstration, which started on May 7 and ended with police intervention on May 15, restarted on the university campus.

The students decided to continue the demonstration after negotiations with the rector's office since May 15 did not lead to any progress.

FRENCH SCHOOL



Students and researchers at the ENS (The École normale supérieure), one of the most prestigious schools in the French capital Paris, set up tents in support of Palestine.

The demonstration, supported by around 40 students, included signs reading "Stop colonization, stop the massacre, solidarity with Gaza" and "Students say 'Cut ties with genocide'. No to partnerships with Israeli universities and companies".

UNIVERSITY OF ATHENS



In Greece, the prosecutor's office requested the deportation of nine EU citizens who took part in a demonstration in support of Palestine at the Athens University's Law Faculty on the grounds that they "pose a threat to public security."

The prosecutor's office asked for the arrest and deportation of the nine protesters who were detained after a sit-in in support of Palestine on the night of May 13. They are being held at the Amigdaleza Immigration Center.

UNIVERSITY OF MILAN



At the University of Milan (Statale), one of the higher education institutions in Italy where tents were set up in solidarity with Palestine, a group attacked the camping students on Wednesday.

It was reported that 10 people calling themselves "Communist Struggle" activists attacked the students sleeping in the tents and a fight broke out between the two groups.

The Rector, Prof. Elio Franzini, condemned the acts of violence and infiltration that undermined the institutional activities of the school.

Israel continued its brutal offensive on Gaza despite a UN Security Council resolution demanding an immediate cease-fire.

More than 35,700 Palestinians have been killed in Gaza, mostly women and children, and nearly 80,000 others injured since October following an attack by Hamas.

More than seven months into the Israeli war, vast swathes of Gaza lay in ruins amid a crippling blockade of food, clean water and medicine.

Israel stands accused of "genocide" at the International Court of Justice, which has ordered Tel Aviv to ensure its forces do not commit acts of genocide and take measures to guarantee that humanitarian assistance is provided to civilians in Gaza.



















