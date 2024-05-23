Macron says restoring security in New Caledonia is 'top priority' as he arrived to the riot-hit territory

France's president said restoring peace and security in New Caledonia is the "top priority" upon arriving in the country's riot-hit overseas territory on Thursday.

"We will also discuss the topics of economic reconstruction…as well as the most delicate political topics about the future of New Caledonia," Emmanuel Macron told reporters at the airport in the capital Noumea.

Macron said he would head right to France's representation office, the High Commission, to listen to all institutional, political, economic and local groups.

"At the end of today, decisions will be taken and announcements will be made," he stressed.

The Pacific archipelago has been gripped by unrest since last week, sparked by a bill to review electoral rules.

If the changes are adopted, French nationals who have lived in the island nation for at least 10 years will be eligible to vote in local elections.

Locals, however, are concerned that the changes will dilute the indigenous Kanak population's vote.

France declared a state of emergency and deployed additional forces to assist local forces in reinstating order.

The French government's decision to ban access to the social media app TikTok in New Caledonia on May 15, soon after tensions rose, sparked controversy.

The government said it aimed to counter communication between the rioters.

French human rights groups contested the ban before the Council of State and the government had to justify its decision upon request of this court.







