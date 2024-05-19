News World Slovakian Prime Minister Fico is out of danger - minister

"Slovakian Prime Minister Robert Fico is no longer in danger after an assassination attempt on Wednesday, Defence Minister and Deputy Prime Minister Robert Kaliňák said in a statement cited by news agency TASR on Sunday.

Fico had been improving and was reported to be in stable condition on Saturday, according Health Minister Zuzana Dolinková.



The Slovakian premier received his second operation on Friday after a gunmen attempted to kill him in what Slovakian officials have said was a politically motivated crime.



A panel of doctors is to decide on Monday whether he is to be transferred. The prime minister is currently recovering in the university hospital in Banská Bystrica, close to the small town of Handlová where he was shot.









