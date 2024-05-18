Several rockets fired from northern Gaza towards Ashkelon

The Israeli army announced on Saturday that it had detected 10 rockets fired from the northern Gaza Strip toward the city of Ashkelon in southern Israel, the army radio reported.

"The army detected the launch of 10 rockets from the northern Gaza Strip towards the city of Ashkelon, where five of them were intercepted, while the others fell in open areas," said the army radio.

It added that there were no casualties reported.

Al-Quds Brigades, the military wing of the group Islamic Jihad, said Saturday on Telegram that it "targeted the occupied Ashkelon with a barrage of rockets in response to the enemy's crimes against our people."

Despite its relative decline, the Israeli army has been unable to stop the rocket launches from the Gaza Strip. The army radio stated on May 5 that the rate of rocket launches from the strip exceeded expectations, despite gradually decreasing over the past three months.

Israel continued its brutal offensive on the Gaza Strip despite a UN Security Council resolution demanding an immediate cease-fire in the enclave.

Nearly 35,400 Palestinians have since been killed, the vast majority of whom have been women and children, and over 79,300 others injured since last October following a Hamas attack.

More than seven months into the Israeli war, vast swathes of Gaza lay in ruins amid a crippling blockade of food, clean water, and medicine.

Israel is accused of "genocide" at the International Court of Justice, which has ordered Tel Aviv to ensure its forces do not commit acts of genocide and take measures to guarantee that humanitarian assistance is provided to civilians in Gaza.









