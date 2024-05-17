Russian oil refinery catches fire in Ukrainian drone attack

An oil refinery in Russia's southern Krasnodar region caught fire after Ukraine's drone attack, the regional authorities said Friday.

"An attempt was made to launch a terrorist attack using 2 unmanned aerial vehicles (UAVs) on the civilian infrastructure in (the city of) Tuapse. As a result of the fall of the device, a fire occurred on the territory of the refinery," the special Kuban task force established to address emergency situations said on Telegram.

Fire fighters have reached the scene to extinguish the blaze, it said, adding that no casualties have been reported so far.

Separately, the Russian Defense Ministry said over 100 drones were shot down over several Russian regions last night.

"Air defense systems on duty destroyed and intercepted 51 UAVs over the territory of the Crimean Peninsula, 44 UAVs over the territory of the Krasnodar Territory, 6 UAVs over the territory of the Belgorod region and 1 UAV over the territory of the Kursk region," it said.

Ukraine is yet to confirm the claims.