King and Queen and Prince William to attend French D-Day events

Britain's King Charles, Queen Camilla and the heir to the throne, Prince William, will attend commemorative events in Normandy to mark the 80th anniversary of D-Day, Buckingham Palace said on Friday.



Charles and Camilla will be at the Ministry of Defence and Royal British Legion's (RBL) event at the British Normandy Memorial at Ver-sur-Mer on June 6, and William will attend the Canadian commemorative ceremony at the Juno Beach Centre, Courseulles-sur-Mer, on the same date.



The prince will then attend the international commemorative ceremony at Omaha Beach, Saint Laurent sur Mer, later that day alongside 25 heads of state and veterans from around the world.



William's wife, the Princess of Wales, is not expected to travel to France.



On June 5, Charles, Camilla and William will attend the UK's national commemorative event in Portsmouth.



Other members of the royal family will also mark the anniversary of the D-Day landings over the two dates.



The announcement follows a number of official appearances Charles has made since his return to public duties after his cancer diagnosis.



