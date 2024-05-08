Germany sends 2 warships to Indo-Pacific

Germany sent two warships to the Indo-Pacific region on Tuesday to strengthen its military presence amid rising tensions between China and Taiwan over the disputed South China Sea.

The navy's Frankfurt am Main supply ship set out from the northern port city of Wilhelmshaven, German media reported.

The ship, which was sent off by Defense Minister Boris Pistorius carrying 200 personnel, will meet up with the frigate Baden-Wurttemberg, which left Germany a month ago, and will serve in the Indo-Pacific region, including the South China Sea.

According to a statement from the German Armed Forces, the ships will be deployed in the region between Africa, Australia and Japan until December.

The mission aims to ensure that Europe and Germany "have a greater presence in the Indo-Pacific region, one of the most economically important regions," it said.

The German Air Force will also be part of the Indo-Pacific mission from mid-June to August and will participate in exercises with allied countries, including India.

Germany sent its first warship to the South China Sea after nearly 20 years in 2021 to support other Western powers in the region.

China claims sovereignty over most of the South China Sea, putting it at odds with not only Taiwan but also the Philippines, Vietnam, Malaysia and Brunei.