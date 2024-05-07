UN chief urges Israel to halt escalation, crossings be re-opened

UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres on Tuesday called for crossings into Gaza to be reopened immediately and urged Israel to "stop any escalation" after it sent tanks into Rafah.

"I am disturbed and distressed by the renewed military activity in Rafah by the Israeli Defense Forces," he said. "The closure of both the Rafah and Karem Shalom crossings is especially damaging to an already dire humanitarian situation. They must be re-opened immediately.

"I urge the Government of Israel to stop any escalation, and engage constructively in the ongoing diplomatic talks."