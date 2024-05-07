Russia arrests US soldier on theft charges

A US soldier who was detained in Russia last week on charges of criminal misconduct was arrested by a court on theft charges, the Russian state-owned news agency RIA Novosti reported Tuesday.

A district court in Vladivostok arrested Staff Sgt. Gordon Black until July 2, RIA Novosti said, citing the court's press office.

Earlier, US Army spokesperson Cynthia O. Smith told the news agency that Black was detained on May 2 on charges of violating the law, and Russia notified the US State Department about the incident.

Black, 34, was in South Korea before being detained in Vladivostok and was in the process of returning home to Fort Cavazos in Texas. The serviceman traveled to Russia to meet a woman with whom he was romantically involved and was accused of stealing from her, according to media reports.

During a White House briefing on Monday, US National Security Council spokesperson John Kirby confirmed that Russian officials detained the soldier.

"I can't really say much about it right now...but we are aware of this case," said Kirby.



