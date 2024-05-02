Russia says it took control of another village in Ukraine’s Donetsk region

Russia on Thursday said it took control of another village in Ukraine's Donetsk region.

"As a result of active actions, units of the Center group of troops completely liberated the settlement of Berdychi in the Donetsk People's Republic," a Russian Defense Ministry statement said.

Indicating that heavy fighting has continued across the front line, the ministry said the Russian forces were able to improve their positions in some areas.

According to the ministry, since the beginning of Russia's "special military operation" in Ukraine, the Russian forces have destroyed 23,673 unmanned aerial vehicles, 509 anti-aircraft missile systems, 15,898 tanks and other armored combat vehicles, 1,277 multiple rocket launchers, 9,246 field artillery and mortars and 21,441 vehicles.