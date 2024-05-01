Russia opened on Tuesday an exhibition showcasing NATO weapons and military equipment, seized during the military conflict in Ukraine.

The exhibit organized by the Defense Ministry at the Victory Park in Moscow features over 30 pieces of weaponry and military hardware from nations including Australia, Britain, Czech Republic, France, Finland, Germany, Sweden, Ukraine, and the US.

Opened under the banner History Repeats Itself, the exhibition highlights the German Marder 2 tank destroyer, captured by the Soviet army during World War II, as its centerpiece.

Among the exhibited weaponry are German-made Leopard tanks, Marder infantry fighting vehicles, US-produced M1 Abrams tanks, Bradley armored combat vehicles, M777 howitzers, UK-manufactured Husky and Saxon armored vehicles, and French-built AMX-10RC wheeled tanks.

These military vehicles, predominantly originating from NATO member nations and rendered inoperable during combat, are on display alongside Ukrainian-manufactured tanks and armored vehicles captured during clashes.

The exhibition also features a section displaying samples of anti-tank weaponry, mines, and other firearms from Western countries, as well as various technical devices.

Open to the public until May 31, the exhibition offers visitors a unique insight into the military developments of recent conflicts.















