Czech President Pavel calls EU enlargement a 'geostrategic necessity'

The Czech Republic has signalled its support for new rounds of European Union enlargement, as the country prepares to mark 20 years since its own accession to the bloc.



Enlargement is a "geostrategic necessity," said Czech President Petr Pavel on Tuesday at a press conference in Prague, together with German President Frank-Walter Steinmeier.



"If we leave the Western Balkan states, Ukraine, Moldova and Georgia on the doorstep for too long, we will leave them at the mercy of actors like Russia, who do not mean well by Europeans and Europe at all," warned Pavel, a former chairman of the NATO Military Committee.



"These countries want to belong to the West," said Czech Prime Minister Petr Fiala. "Let's give them this chance and make the most of the opportunities offered by enlargement," he added.



Pavel called on candidate countries to prepare seriously for future accession. The Czech Republic could help prospective members by sharing its own experience, he said.



The president also pressed for EU reforms, saying the union could "definitely" improve.