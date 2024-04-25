Polish opposition PiS criticizes EU ahead of parliament polls

Poland's largest opposition party, the Law and Justice (PiS), is launching its campaign for the European Parliament with strong criticism of EU migration proposals besides other issues.

Poland's elections to the European Parliament will take place on June 9, the third in an electoral marathon, following parliamentary elections last fall and local elections in April, in which PiS won 33.7%, followed by Civic Coalition's (KO) 31.9%, down from 34% last October.

The New Pact on Migration and Asylum rules by the European Parliament earlier this month are meant to manage the reception and relocation of asylum seekers. Member states can choose between taking responsibility for asylum applicants, making financial contributions, or providing operational support.

According to the PiS leader Jaroslaw Kaczynski, if the changes forced in the EU come into force and are accepted by Poland, they will mean the loss of sovereignty and statehood.

PiS is thought to be preparing to attack those MEPs from Tusk's ruling KO, and its coalition partners Left and Third Way who voted for the pact in Brussels. It is also said to be drawing up a list of "traitors" and "folksdojcz,"a reference to the volksdeutsch who during the Nazi occupation received privileges denied to the majority Polish population.

PiS officially launches its European campaign on Saturday in Warsaw. Its convention, Free Poles in the face of EU treaty changes, is expected to be attended by over 100 patriotic organizations.

One of the main topics it intends to raise in the campaign will be the EU migration pact. It wants to take advantage of growing anti-immigration sentiment throughout Europe.

In the 2019 European Parliamentary election, PiS won 45.38% of votes (27 seats), the European Coalition 38.47% (22 seats) and Wiosna (Spring) party 6.06% (3 seats) on a turnout of 45.68%.