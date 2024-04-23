PKK TERROR GROUP POSES THREAT TO IRAQS STABILITY, COMBATTING TERRORISM CRUCIAL FOR BAGHDADS FUTURE: ERDOĞAN

 Contact Us
"Eliminating this threat is also to the benefit of Iraq. I believe they see this reality and they will now put forth a will for this issue to be removed," Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdoğan stressed in his remarks on Tuesday while speaking to reporters on his flight back from a visit to Iraq.

Published April 23,2024
Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdoğan said Tuesday the PKK terror group poses a threat to Iraq's stability, development and peace.

Talking to reporters on the plane after his key one-day visit to Iraq, he offered Türkiye's help for solving Iraq's worsening water crisis.

Erdoğan added that he believed Iraq saw the need to eliminate the bloody-minded PKK terror group and that it had the will to do so.

Speaking to reporters on his flight back from a visit to Iraq, Erdoğan said Türkiye's battle with terrorism would continue in line with international law.

"Eliminating this threat is also to the benefit of Iraq. I believe they see this reality and they will now put forth a will for this issue to be removed," the Turkish leader underlined while concluding his comments.

The bloody-minded PKK, which has waged a decades-old armed campaign against the Turkish state, is designated a terrorist group by Türkiye, the United States and the European Union.