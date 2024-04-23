19 irregular migrants drown off Tunisia’s coast

At least 19 irregular migrants have drowned off the coast of Tunisia's northern city of Sfax, according to Tunisian authorities on Tuesday.

In a statement, the National Guard said the bodies of 19 migrants were recovered in the last 24 hours.

"Five people involved in organizing irregular migration operations have been apprehended," the statement said.

Sfax is a main route for illegal migrants trying to cross from Tunisia into Europe.

Last February, the Tunisian Forum for Economic and Social Rights said that it had documented "more than 1,300 Tunisians who have been lost" due to irregular migration in 2023.

For years, North African countries such as Tunisia, Algeria, Libya, Mauritania, and Morocco have witnessed attempts by migrants-mainly from sub-Saharan Africa-to reach Europe, hoping for a better life. While some of the migrants manage to reach their destination, others often die during the journey.

Tunisian authorities announce almost every week the foiling of migration attempts through its shores toward Europe.

The announcements are seen as trying to pressure the European Union to offer additional support to Tunisia to curb the waves of irregular migration.

In September 2023, the European Commission allocated €127 million to Tunisia under a memorandum of understanding aimed at curbing the influx of irregular migrants.