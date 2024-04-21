TURKISH PRESIDENTS VISIT TO IRAQ EXPECTED TO TRIGGER HUGE BOOST IN BILATERAL TIES

The Turkish president's visit to Iraq on Monday will lead to a "qualitative leap" in relations between the two countries, according to an Iraqi government spokesman.

Preparations for President Recep Tayyip Erdoğan's landmark visit to Iraq began about a year ago, Basim Al-Awadi told Anadolu in an interview on Sunday.

On issues to be discussed during Erdoğan's talks in Baghdad, Al-Awadi said joint commissions have concluded their work on matters such as the water issue, the Development Road project connecting the Persian Gulf to Türkiye, the presence of the terrorist group PKK in Iraq, and Turkish companies' investments in Iraq.

"A very important and strategic agreement will be signed between President Erdoğan and Prime Minister Mohammed Shia' Al Sudani on the water issue. Türkiye is one of the successful countries in water management and utilization worldwide and has significant experience in this field. Within this framework, a major surprising agreement will be signed," he said.

Mentioning how Iraq's National Security Council recently designated the PKK an outlawed organization, he said: "They will be granted 'refugee' status under UN supervision in Iraq and will have no party or political activities."

"This will be similar to the security agreement signed between Iraq and Iran," he added.

In its more than 35-year terror campaign against Türkiye, the PKK-listed as a terrorist organization by Türkiye, the US and the European Union-has been responsible for the deaths of 40,000 people, including women, children, and infants. The PKK often hides out in northern Iraq, across the border, to plot attacks in Türkiye.

Al-Awadi also stressed the partnership between Iraq and Türkiye in the Development Road project, stating that this project constitutes the cornerstone of Erdoğan's visit to Iraq.

"The main centers of the Development Road project are Iraq and Türkiye. Significant agreements will also be made in this regard. The role of Turkish companies in this project in Iraq will also be evaluated," he added.