SUNAK REAFFIRMS UKS BACKING FOR JORDAN, REGIONAL SECURITY, AID TO GAZA

In a Sunday phone call, Jordan's King Abdullah and British Prime Minister Rishi Sunak discussed the provision of much-needed humanitarian aid to Gaza.

According to a statement from 10 Downing Street, during the call, Sunak reiterated the UK's support for Jordan and regional security.

Sunak said rising tension in the region benefits no one.

Highlighting the humanitarian crisis in Gaza, Sunak emphasized the need for more aid to enter the region, the release of detainees, and humanitarian pauses in conflict for a sustainable cease-fire.

The two leaders also discussed the Jordanian Air Force dropping aid into Gaza and the opening of humanitarian aid corridors by both land and sea.

The statement reiterated the UK's support for a two-state solution, noting that the two leaders agreed on the importance of a renewed Palestinian leadership.