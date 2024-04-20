Russian Defense Ministry says Ukrainian drones shot down near Moscow

Russian rockets are launched against Ukraine from Russia’s Belgorod region, seen from Kharkiv, Ukraine, on Apr. 18, 2024. (AP)

The Russian Defense Ministry claimed on Saturday that 50 Ukrainian drones were shot down overnight, including near Moscow.

Most of the attacks were repelled in the regions bordering Ukraine -- Belgorod, Bryansk, and Kursk -- while some unmanned aerial vehicles managed to reach deeper territories, the ministry said in a statement.

It noted that apart from the Moscow region and its neighbors -- Kaluga, Ryazan, and Smolensk regions -- drones were detected and destroyed over the Tula region, known for its arms production.

Meanwhile, Russian Defense Minister Sergey Shoygu took part in testing Russian drones in the Moscow region on Saturday, the ministry added.

The minister was also shown how drones can carry 10-200 kilograms (22-441 pounds) of loads, move at low altitudes, and be protected against jamming.

Shoygu announced that he decided to establish a special center for the production of unmanned aerial vehicles and robotic complexes.