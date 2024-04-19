G7 FOREIGN MINISTERS DETERMINED TO BOLSTER UKRAINES AIR DEFENCE

 Contact Us
G7 foreign ministers determined to bolster Ukraine's air defence

Published April 19,2024

According to a draft final statement released on Friday, the G7 foreign ministers are committed to enhancing Ukraine's air defence capabilities in order to safeguard lives and critical infrastructure. They also plan to collaborate with partners in pursuit of this goal.

Published April 19,2024
G7 foreign ministers are determined "to bolster Ukraine's air defence capabilities to save lives and protect critical infrastructure," a draft final statement said on Friday, and would also work with partners towards this end.

The draft statement, still subject to change, comes at the end of a three-day meeting of the ministers in the southern Italian island of Capri, which had Ukraine among its main topics.

Earlier, Ukrainian Foreign Minister Dmytro Kuleba -- who was in Capri for the meeting -- told reporters the G7 had identified specific steps to help his country boost its air defence. He did not provide further details.