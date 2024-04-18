China welcomes coming visit by U.S. secretary of state

U.S. Secretary of State Antony Blinken is scheduled to arrive in China next week on a four-day visit, a move welcomed by Beijing amid escalating tensions between the two countries over global trade, regional conflicts, and the Russia-Ukraine war.

China's Foreign Ministry on Thursday welcomed the visit, insisting that Beijing will take "all necessary measures to protect its own legitimate rights and interests."

"China welcomes Secretary of State Blinken to visit China in the next few days," Chinese Foreign Ministry spokesperson Lin Jian told a news briefing in Beijing.

Blinken's trip starts next Monday, during which he is set to meet with senior Chinese officials, and is expected to raise Washington's concerns on Beijing's help in building up Russia's defense industry to fight the war in Ukraine.

"As a matter of principle, we have consistently demanded the United States earnestly respect the principles of fair competition, respect WTO (World Trade Organization) rules, and immediately stop the trade protectionist measures aimed at China," Lin said.