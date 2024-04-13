10 KILLED, 20 INJURED IN UKRAINES ATTACK ON ZAPORIZHZHIA REGION

At least 10 people, including a child, were killed and 20 others injured in Ukraine's attack on a residential quarter in Zaporizhzhia region, Russia state news agency TASS said.

The overnight strike destroyed a residential building in the city of Tokmak, located on the Russia-controlled part of the region.

Two more people registered as residents of the building went missing after the strike.

Rescue operations are continuing, with people believed to be trapped under the rubble.

The strike also damaged four more residential buildings, a private house, and the gas supply system, leaving nine residential buildings and 25 private houses without access to the fuel.

























