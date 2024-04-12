News World Israel and the US stand 'shoulder to shoulder': Yoav Gallant

"Our enemies think that they can pull apart Israel and the United States, but the opposite is true - they are bringing us together and strengthening our ties," Gallant said on Friday after meeting with the commander of US forces in the region, General Michael Erik Kurilla. "We stand shoulder to shoulder."

Amid fears of an imminent Iranian attack, Israeli Defence Minister Yoav Gallant called the partnership between Israel and the US unbreakable.



His comments come a day after Kurilla, who leads the US regional command CENTCOM, reached Israel for a visit.



Iran's threats towards Israel have increased following an airstrike on the Iranian embassy compound in Syria on April 1 which killed several military generals, including Brigadier General Mohammad Reza Zahedi, who was a senior leader in Iran's elite Quds Force.











