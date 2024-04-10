Israeli settlers injure 4 Palestinians in West Bank on Eid holiday

At least four Palestinians were wounded by Israeli settlers' gunfire in the occupied central West Bank on the first day of the Muslim holiday of Eid al-Fitr.

In a statement, the Palestinian Red Crescent Society said three of the victims sustained gunshot injuries while a 15-year-old boy was targeted with rubber bullets.

Witnesses told Anadolu that a group of settlers launched an attack on the town of Barqa, sparking clashes with residents.

The witnesses said that the settlers opened fire at Palestinian homes and set fire to a sheep farm during the incident.

The attack came amid rising tensions across the West Bank over Israel's deadly offensive on the Gaza Strip, which killed more than 33,300 people since last October following a Hamas attack.

At least 459 Palestinians have since been killed and around 4,750 others injured by Israeli army fire in the occupied territory, according to the Health Ministry.









