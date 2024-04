Erdoğan extends his greetings for Eid al-Fitr to Muslims around the world

In his message released for the Eid al-Fitr, Erdoğan noted:

"I wholeheartedly congratulate our nation and the Islamic world on the blessed occasion of Ramadan. I wish for the holiday to bring peace, tranquility, and prosperity to our country, our nation, the Islamic world, and all of humanity."