Canada greets Muslims worldwide on Eid al-Fitr holiday

Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau released a statement Wednesday marking the beginning of the Eid al-Fitr holiday, the Islamic celebration that follows the end of the holy month of Ramadan.

Trudeau emphasized the importance of reflection, occasion gratitude and compassion during the holiday after the month-long fast.

Acknowledging the challenges faced by Muslims globally, particularly amid the ongoing humanitarian crisis in Gaza, Trudeau reiterated Canada's call for an immediate cease-fire in the Gaza Strip and urged unimpeded access to humanitarian aid for civilians.

"For all of us, Eid provides an opportunity to recognize the many contributions that Canada's Muslim communities have made and continue to make to our country. They have helped build the strong and diverse Canada we know and love, and we will always stand with them," he said.

The premier concluded his message by extending warm wishes of a blessed, healthy and joyful Eid to all those celebrating.

He included the traditional greeting of "Eid Mubarak."

















