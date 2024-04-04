Militant attack in Iran leaves 16 attackers and 11 officers dead

Militants have carried out a major attack on bases of the powerful Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps (IRGC) in south-east Iran, resulting in a total of 27 dead between both sides, state news agencies IRNA and Tasnim reported on Thursday.



Sixteen attackers and 11 members of the security forces were killed in the early Thursday morning attack, according to the reports, which also said the attackers had entrenched themselves in residential areas and taken hostages.



Even after daybreak, there were still reports on social media of battles with heavy artillery, but security forces had regained control of the area on Thursday morning, Iranian media reported.



The incident took place on military installations in the cities of Rask and Chahbahar in Sistan and Baluchestan province, state media reported. Reports referred to a "foiled terrorist attack."



The militant group Jaish al-Adl claimed responsibility for the attack. According to its own statements, it is fighting for independence in south-east Iran.



A few months ago, the city of Rask was the scene of clashes between the group and Iran's security forces. On its Telegram channel, Jaish al-Adl claimed to have attacked at least six military installations.



It called on residents of the region to stay in their homes.



The information from the province could not be independently verified.



Jaish al-Adl, a Sunni rebel group, has intensified its attacks over the past year. Most of the province's inhabitants follow the Sunni branch of Islam, in contrast to the Shiite state religion.



The United States and Iran have classified the group as a terrorist organization.



In mid-January, the Revolutionary Guards shelled positions of the militant group in neighbouring Pakistan, where their retreat areas are said to be located. This temporarily led to serious disagreement between Tehran and Islamabad.













