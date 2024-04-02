Zelenskiy says Ukraine is delivering 'longer-range responses' to Russian attacks

President Volodymyr Zelenskiy said on Tuesday, after a Ukrainian drone attack on an oil refinery 1,300 km (800 miles) from its own borders, that his country was answering Russian strikes with "longer-range responses."

In his nightly video address, Zelenskiy did not refer directly to the attack on the Russian region of Tatarstan, but said such responses were just as important as helping Ukrainians who were suffering from enemy attacks.

"Equally important is that the Russian terrorists are receiving responses to their strikes," he said. "Each time, longer-range responses."









