US 'concerned' by China rebuilding Russia defense industry: official

The United States is concerned that China is assisting Russia to rebuild its military defense base after it was depleted by the Ukraine invasion, a US official said.

"We've really seen the PRC start to help to rebuild Russia's defense industrial base," said the official, who was briefing about Tuesday's talks between Presidents Joe Biden and Xi Jinping.

China is providing the components that can work "slowly towards increasing Russia's capabilities in Ukraine -- and that has, of course, longer-term impacts on European security," she said.







